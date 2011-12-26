Tangalle PS Chairman surrenders to police over tourist murder
Chairman of the Tangalle Pradeshiya Sabha, who was wanted in connection to the killing of a British tourist, has surrendered himself to the police.
The foreigner had been assaulted and murdered by group of individuals during a party at a resort in Tangalle at around 3am yesterday. The body of the victim reportedly bore wounds inflicted using sharp objects and also gunshot wounds.
Two suspects had turned themselves over to the police last night while several other suspects involved in the murder are still at large.
The Tangalle Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman had reportedly been present at the time of the incident and was suspected to be involved.
The British tourist’s wife, who was also attacked is currently being treated at the ICU of the Karapitiya Hospital.
The victim, Khuram Shaikh is a volunteer for the International Committee of the Red Cross at the Gaza Strip.
Courtesy: Ada Derana
do not worry buddy . you’ll be pardon soon
simple logic. be a servent to the king.you’ll be pardon for your all crimes.
ameen
YOU’R CORECT AMEEN, this stupid gang needs to vanish from SL,
Harima tirisan Ballek
This killer gang is a disgrace to the good name of our Mother Lanka.It should be unceremoniously bundled out and produced in courts for deterrent punishments.They also should be stripped off their portfolios and membership cancelled forthwith as a warning to others.No mercy should be shown to party affiliations . If you do Mr. President, you will rise far above JR and RP.
No one is above the law. Irrespective of their position within the ruling party all criminals should be prosecuted and sentenced. This criminal should not be allowed to escape justice.
I want to know the current status of the murder which was happened in 27th December 2011. Nothing forgotten..The Murderer was punished ???