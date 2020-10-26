Three camps of the Police Special Task Force (STF) have been isolated after a group of STF personnel attached to the VIP security Unit have been contracted with COVID-19, STF Commandant DIG Waruna Jayasundara said.

Reportedly, they had recently visited the Peliyagoda Fish Market where a COVID-19 outbreak was detected.

They had been identified as infected while undergoing quarantine at quarantine centers.

The 10 officers reportedly serve attached to the Kelaniya, Kalubowila, and Rajagiriya camps of the STF.

All personnel at the camps have been directed for PCR testing.