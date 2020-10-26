Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera says 10% of beds allocated to treat COVID-19 positive cases are still available.

Speaking at a media briefing this afternoon, Dr. Samaraweera said attention must be specially directed towards elderly persons with chronic illnesses.

He noted that the country has a stable health system, adding that positive cases can therefore still be directed to hospitals.

Dr. Samaraweera added that if cases continue to increase alternative methods to house and treat cases will be identified.

Dr. Samaraweera noted that all 16 coronavirus related deaths reported in the country thus far, were of elderly individuals and persons who had chronic illnesses.

He requested the public, with elderly and ill people at home, to remain indoors and to follow usual medical practices.

Explaining the process of admission of COVID-19 positive cases, Dr, Samaraweera said when an individual tests positive for the virus he or she is informed via phone of the test result and is requested to remain home until escorted to a facility for treatment.

He noted that health authorities subsequently look into the availability of beds in hospitals prior to directing a positive case for medical attention.

He clarified this as the only timeframe when a patient is requested to stay home adding that under no circumstance does it translate to a lack of beds.

The Chief Epidemiologist said it is crucial to minimise travel unless for essential purposes.

He noted that the public must understand their responsibility in mitigating the threat of COVID-19 and act accordingly.

