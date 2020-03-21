Two dead in Anuradhapura Prison shooting
Posted in Local News
A tense situation has been reported from the Anuradhapura Prisons; Police and the Special Task Force (STF) have been called in to control situation.
UPDATE – 07:56 pm:
One prisoner has died during the unrest in the Anuradhapura prison.
The Director of the Anuradhapura Hospital stated that 3 more inmates were injured in the attack.
UPDATE – 10:33 pm:
Another inmate injured in the Anuradhapura prison shooting incident succumbs to his injuries bringing total to 2 deaths – Anuradhapura Hospital Director
