Tenure of 340 Local Government bodies expires tonight (March 19)

The term of office of 340 out of the 341 Local Government bodies is set to expire at midnight today (March 19).

Following the 2018 Local Government (LG) Election, the next LG election was originally scheduled to be held last year (2022).

On January 10, 2022 the term of office of local government bodies was extended for a period of one year until March 19, 2023.

However, the LG election which was scheduled to be held on March 09, 2023 was rescheduled to April 25 due to various reasons.

After the tenure of the local government bodies expires, the authority of 29 municipal councils will be transferred to the municipal commissioners, while the authority of the 36 municipal councils and the 275 local councils is transferred to the secretaries of relevant institutions.

However, the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha, which was established later than the other local government bodies, will not expire at midnight today.

All heads and members of local government bodies have been asked to return the official vehicles provided to them before the expiration of the term of office.