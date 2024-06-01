Tharushi, Aruna secure Gold at Taiwan Athletics Open 2024

Sri Lankan sprinter Aruna Dharshana secured the gold medal in the Men’s 400m event at the 2024 Taiwan Athletics Open.

Dharshana clinched the top spot in the final held on Saturday (June 1), with an impressive time of 45.82 seconds.

In another notable victory for Sri Lanka, Tharushi Karunarathne claimed gold in the Women’s 400m event, recording a time of 52.48 seconds at the same tournament.

The Taiwan Athletics Open holds significance as a bronze-level competition on the World Athletics Continental Tour, offering valuable ranking points to participants.