Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says that the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading further due to the short-sighted decisions taken by the government to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was speaking to the media when he visited the Sri Sugatha Maha Viharaya in Anuradhapura yesterday to receive blessings.

Premadasa also said that people are at risk of a third wave when the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet under control.

Premadasa also accused the government of dragging the country’s farmers to a state of complete destruction.

Meanwhile, commenting on rice price control, he said that the rulers were issuing gazette notifications without understanding the reality on the ground.