Third COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the third death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.
A 72-year-old coronavirus patient from Maradana died while receiving treatment at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) today.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 3.
Total Confirmed Cases – 146
Active Cases – 122
New Cases – 3
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 231
Recovered & Discharged – 21
Deaths – 3
