Those in power from 1990 to 1998 should respond, says Namal

Referring to the Pandora Papers where Two Sri Lankans were listed over their alleged transactions, Minister Namal Rajapaksa said the relevant transactions had happened in the period from 1990 to 1998 and thus those in power during that period should express their stance.

He told reporters today that there are two different viewpoints about the Pandora Papers; some say it is baseless whereas some say it is credible.

“However, when I visited the website, I came to know that the relevant transactions had been done in the period from 1990 to 1998 during when Former Presidents Chandrika Kumaratunga and R. Premadasa ruled the country,” he pointed out.

The Minister said many were pointing finger at Mahinda Rajapaksa and his regime which came to power in 2005 although the report has not stated any transactions done after 2005 but from 1990 to 1998.

“Then, who should be held responsible?,” he asked.

“Nirupama Rajapaksa is my aunt; however, despite being the relationship, the relevant transactions had been done between the said period and it’s nothing to do with Mahinda Rajapaksa regime,” he added.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Sheain Fernandopulle)