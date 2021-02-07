Those struggling for political survival organizing protests against government – Prime Minister

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that those who are now agitating against the government remained mum during the Yahapalanaya regime, which heaped unbearable burdens on the masses.

What did those who are instigating protests do to grant relief to the people when they were in power?, the premier queried.

He said that while protests are being organized in the South, another group in the North is trying to divide the country.

“There is jealousy against the government by some who have lost public appeal and now become lost causes. Without working towards winning the confidence of the people, these elements are staging media circuses”, Rajapaksa noted.

The people cannot be fooled by the antics of those struggling for political survival, he added.

(Source: The Island – By Norman Palihawadana)