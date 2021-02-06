Feb 06 2021 February 6, 2021 February 6, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 8 more COVID-19 deaths

Posted in

Coronavirus breaking news

Eight more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 351.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 77 year old female, a resident of Negombo.
  2. 73 year old female, a resident of Kadawatha.
  3. 56 year old male, a resident of Moratuwa.
  4. 83 year old male, a resident of Kelaniya.
  5. 85 year old male, a resident of Colombo 14.
  6. 82 year old female, a resident of Colombo 13.
  7. 76 year old female, a resident of Maharagama.
  8. 48 year old male, a resident of Mundalama.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka

Share on FB