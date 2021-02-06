Sri Lanka confirms 8 more COVID-19 deaths

Eight more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 351.

The following deaths have been reported:

77 year old female, a resident of Negombo. 73 year old female, a resident of Kadawatha. 56 year old male, a resident of Moratuwa. 83 year old male, a resident of Kelaniya. 85 year old male, a resident of Colombo 14. 82 year old female, a resident of Colombo 13. 76 year old female, a resident of Maharagama. 48 year old male, a resident of Mundalama.

