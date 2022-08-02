Three arrested for torching Sri Lankan President’s private residence

Three suspects have been arrested for breaking into President Ranil Wickramasinghe’s private residence and setting fire to it on the 13th of July.

After the investigations carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the three suspects were arrested last night (August 01) in Piliyandala and Narahenpita areas.

The suspects, aged 18 and 22, are residents of Madapatha and Colombo 05.

The CID is conducting further investigations.