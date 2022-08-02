Aug 02 2022 August 2, 2022 August 2, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Three arrested for torching Sri Lankan President’s private residence

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's house set on fire by protestors

Three suspects have been arrested for breaking into President Ranil Wickramasinghe’s private residence and setting fire to it on the 13th of July.

After the investigations carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the three suspects were arrested last night (August 01) in Piliyandala and Narahenpita areas.

The suspects, aged 18 and 22, are residents of Madapatha and Colombo 05.

The CID is conducting further investigations.

