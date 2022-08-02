No more holidays for state employees on Fridays
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to immediately cancel the circular issued to grant state sector employees a holiday on Fridays.
Accordingly, the circular will be rolled back with immediate effect, considering the fact that public transport services are now returning to normalcy.
State sector employees were also encouraged to engage in agricultural activities on Fridays as a remedy to the impending food scarcity.
