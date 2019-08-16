Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murders of two underworld figures, who were hacked to death in broad daylight at Madampitiya yesterday (15).

The operation was carried out by the Police Special Task Force.

An unclaimed motorbike and two swords were also recovered from site where the suspects were arrested, which are believed to have been used in the murders.

A gangster known as “Anamalu Ranga” and another were hacked to death during a clash which erupted near the Madampitiya Cemetery in Grandpass yesterday afternoon.

The three suspects who were arrested over the killing were handed over to the Mattakkuliya Police.