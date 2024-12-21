Three dead, 46 injured as bus overturns on Hatton-Kandy road

Posted by Editor on December 21, 2024 - 11:55 am

Three people have died, and at least 46 others were injured in an accident that occurred this morning (December 21) when a bus veered off the Hatton-Kandy main road.

Police stated that the accident happened when the private bus, traveling from Hatton to Kandy, veered off the road and overturned into a tea estate.

The 46 injured passengers were rushed to Hatton Hospital, while several with severe injuries were transferred to Kandy General Hospital, according to Hatton Police.