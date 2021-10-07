Three female cops simultaneously promoted to Acting DIG rank for first time in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Police has simultaneously promoted three female Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to the rank of Acting Deputy Inspector General (DIG), marking a breakthrough in its history.

Promoted police women are, SSP N.D. Seneviratne, SSP A.R. Jayasundara and SSP W.J. Padmini.

Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said the promotion was made with the approval of the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, subject to the cover approval of the Public Service Commission.

He said this was the first time in the history of Sri Lanka’s Police that three WSSPs were promoted to the rank of DIGs.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka Police currently consists of four female DIGs.

Earlier, SSP Bimsani Jasinghaarachchi was appointed as DIG for the first time in Sri Lanka police history.