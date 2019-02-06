Three heroin related arrests in Colombo
Posted in Local News
Three suspects including a woman have been arrested in heroin raids conducted in several parts of the country. The Police said that 16g of heroin were discovered in their possession.
Slave Island
A woman engaged in drug dealing was arrested in Waa – Kanda, Slave Island for the possession of 08g of heroin.
Mount Lavinia
Meanwhile, a 36-year-old connected to drug trafficking was arrested in Badowita, Mount Lavinia.
Grandpass
Another 29-year-old suspect was arrested from Grandpass for the possession of over 04g of heroin.
(Source: News 1st)