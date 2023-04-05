Three killed, child injured in head-on collision in Wellawaya

Three people were killed and a child injured after a head-on collision involving a three-wheeler and a cab that took place in the Nuga Yaya area on Wellawaya – Thanamalwila Road in Wellawaya last night (April 04), Police said.

According to Police, three deceased people were travelling in the three-wheeler at the time of the accident.

The victims include a 44-year-old Police Sergeant, who was driving the three-wheeler, his wife (42) and his father (70).

Their 11-year-old child, who was injured in the accident, was admitted to the Wellawaya Base Hospital.

The cab driver, who is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol, attempted to flee the area after the accident but he was handed over to the police by the residents.