Prices of rice and curry, kottu and fried-rice go down by 20%

The prices of fried rice, Kottu and a packet of rice and curry will be reduced by 20% from midnight today (April 05), the All Island Canteen Owners’ Association said.

National Organizer of the All-Island Canteen Owners’ Association Asela Sampath told the media that the decision to reduce the prices was taken as a result of the decrease in domestic gas prices.

He said the price of a cup of plain tea will be reduced by Rs. 10 and it should be sold at Rs. 30 while the price of a cup of milk tea remains unchanged at Rs. 90.