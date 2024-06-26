Three killed in fatal lorry-bus accident on A9 road in Mankulam

Three people have died and several others were injured after a lorry collided with a bus at Mankulam on the A9 road, according to the police.

The incident occurred when a passenger bus traveling from Jaffna to Colombo broke down and stopped on the side of the road last night (June 25).

While the driver and several passengers were outside the bus for repairs, a lorry coming from the same direction lost control and crashed into the back of the bus.

This collision injured the bus driver and other passengers who were outside the bus.

Critically injured individuals from the bus were rushed to Mankulam Hospital, where three of them were pronounced dead upon arrival.

The lorry’s driver and a passenger were also injured and admitted to Kilinochchi Hospital.

Among the deceased are the bus driver, a 39-year-old resident of Jaffna, and two other individuals whose identities are yet to be confirmed.

The bodies of the three deceased are currently in the mortuary at Mankulam Hospital.