Three more arrested for forcibly entering Temple Trees in July

Three more persons were arrested for forcibly entering the Temple Trees and causing damage to public property on July 9, 2022.

The Police Media Division stated that the trio were arrested yesterday (September 06) by officers attached to the Colombo South Crime Division.

The suspects are aged 35, 38, 35 and 44, residents of Padukka and Watareka areas.

The Colombo South Crime Division is conducting further investigations.