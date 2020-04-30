Three more patients recover from Coronavirus
Posted in Local News
Three more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the virus, stated the Ministry of Health.
Accordingly, the tally of total COVID-19 recoveries has climbed to 139 patients.
Sri Lanka has so far recorded 7 deaths due to the deadly virus.
Total Confirmed Cases – 649
Active Cases – 503
New Cases for the day – 0
Observation in hospitals – 187
Recovered & Discharged – 139
Total Deaths – 7
Share on FB