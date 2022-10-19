Oct 19 2022 October 19, 2022 October 19, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

One person killed, two including child injured in shooting in Galle

Posted in

Gun shooting

One person killed and two persons including a 03-year-old child injured in a shooting incident that took place in the Yakkalamulla, Galle today (October 19).

Two people on a motorcycle had opened fire and fled the scene at around 11:30 AM today, according to police.

The deceased was a 33-year-old male, the injured are a 3-year-old child, and a 24-year-old man.

Reports suggested that the deceased was linked to previous crimes that took place in the south of Sri Lanka.

