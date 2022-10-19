One person killed, two including child injured in shooting in Galle

One person killed and two persons including a 03-year-old child injured in a shooting incident that took place in the Yakkalamulla, Galle today (October 19).

Two people on a motorcycle had opened fire and fled the scene at around 11:30 AM today, according to police.

The deceased was a 33-year-old male, the injured are a 3-year-old child, and a 24-year-old man.

Reports suggested that the deceased was linked to previous crimes that took place in the south of Sri Lanka.