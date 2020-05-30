Three Policemen interdicted over Moratuwa shooting

A sergeant and two constables who were on duty when gunmen opened fire at a hotel in Soysapura, Moratuwa, have been interdicted over the incident, Police said.

Unidentified gunmen had opened fire at a hotel in Soysapura, Moratuwa, at 12:30 am yesterday and fled the area in a car. While several police teams have been deployed to apprehend the suspects, the three Police officers have been accused of failing to take necessary steps during the shooting incident.

Police suspect that the shooting was a result of a dispute between the present and previous owners of the building.

Further investigations are being carried out over the incident.