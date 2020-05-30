UNP WC members to bring in: No-Faith Motion against Ranil

Over 40 of the 65 United National Party (UNP) Working Committee members had on 29 Friday, decided to bring a No-Confidence Motion against the UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, a senior Party member of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) said.

He also said, together with Wickremesinghe, the Motion of No-Confidence is also against certain former Ministers who have opposed the decisions of the UNP Working Committee and were supporting the Government.

This decision has been arrived at following a meeting held at the SJB headquarters.

The motion of No-Confidence is based on such members working against the UNP policies in favour of the Government, misleading Party representatives and working against the decisions of the UNP Working Committee. He added that these 40 members have also joined the SJB and that an alliance will only be formed upon the approval of the UNP Working Committee.

Leader of the SJB, Sajith Premadasa was also present at the meeting.

General Secretary of the SJB, Ranjith Madduma Bandara, speaking at the meeting, had said that that this No-Confidence motion is against those who have betrayed the Party and worked against the will of the public, adding that legal actions will be taken against certain UNP Working Committee decisions while support will be given to those affected by such decisions.

(Source: Ceylon Today)