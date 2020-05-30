Bus batteries now unusable – Owners

The All Island Private Bus Owners Association says more than 4,000 batteries of buses have malfunctioned as they were not in use for almost two months.

Chairman Gemunu Wijeratne said they hope to enlighten the subject Minister on the matter in order to obtain concessions from the government.

He explained that more than 20,000 Private buses are available but the batteries in 1/5th of the buses are unusable.

Wijeratne said the Association has informed the subject Minister and they hope to address the issue in the near future.

