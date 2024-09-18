Three questions removed from Grade 5 scholarship exam after leak

The Department of Examinations dispatched a special team to Alawwa today (September 18) to investigate the recent leak of questions from the first paper of the Grade 5 scholarship examination.

Examinations Commissioner General Amith Jayasundara stated that the team will record statements from all involved parties, including the teacher allegedly connected to the incident, and further legal action will be taken based on the investigation’s findings.

In response to the leak, it has been decided to exclude three questions from the first paper when awarding marks. This decision was made following a discussion held yesterday (September 17) between examiners and the Commissioner General of Examinations.

A preliminary inquiry was conducted after a fake exam paper, purported to be the first paper of the scholarship exam, circulated on social media.

The examination board responsible for preparing the actual papers was called in for an in-depth discussion, during which they determined that only three questions from the actual paper closely resembled those in the fake paper.

As a result, the decision was made to remove these questions and proceed with the assessment.