Three soldiers arrested for extortion from drug traffickers

Three soldiers were arrested for demanding ransom from drug traffickers in Negombo and Chilaw yesterday, police said.

Police Spokesman SDIG Ajith Rohana said that two soldiers were arrested for extorting Rs. 15,000 from a woman involved in drug peddling in the Chilaw area while another soldier was arrested in Negombo for demanding Rs. 80,000 from a man who was also involved in drug trafficking.

The suspects had demanded money from them if they wanted to continue their drug trade.

The spokesman said that Army Commander General Shavendra Silva has said the Army will also begin a special investigation into the three suspects and will take action to remove them from the service.

