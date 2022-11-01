Three-wheelers can register for additional fuel quota from today

A dedicated website has been launched by the ministries of transport and energy to register passenger transport three-wheelers in the Western Province for the increased quota of fuel.

Accordingly, passenger transport three-wheeler drivers can register for this through the website www.wptaxi.lk.

The current fuel quota of 05 liters will be increased to 10 liters for passenger transport three-wheelers registered through this website.

Accordingly, the registration for the three-wheelers will take place via the website from today (November 1).