Police Sergeant dead after being assaulted by protesters in Kebithigollewa

A 54-year-old Police sergeant has died after being assaulted by a group of area residents in Kebithigollewa during a unrest that broke out yesterday (October 31) night.

The Police Sergeant attached to the Kebithigollewa Police station was assaulted by villagers who were protesting over a man killed in a wild elephant attack.

Crowds took to the streets demanding a solution to the Human-Elephant conflict and they became unruly.

Reports said that Police fired several rounds into the air to control the situation.

During the scuffle, a Police Sergeant was injured and he was admitted to the Anuradhapura hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Four persons have been arrested over the incident thus far.