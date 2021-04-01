Three women die in a road accident in Haggala

Three women were killed and a man was injured when a lorry which was coming from behind crashed and toppled on three wheeler at Haggala in Nuwara Eliya this afternoon.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said the three wheeler was going towards Welimada and the lorry too was heading towards the same direction and crashed on to the trishaw from behind due to the negligence of the lorry driver.

The driver of the three-wheeler is in critical condition.

Police said the lorry driver fled the scene of the accident while his assistant has been arrested.

The deceased women were aged between 20 and 52.

One woman died at the scene of the accident. The other two women died after being admitted to hospital.

Police Spokesman said a special Police team has been deployed to apprehend the lorry driver.