Tinker Lasantha shot dead by police when taken to recover hidden weapons

Hewa Lunuge Lasantha alias Tinker Lasantha, who was allegedly involved in a number of murders and crimes, was shot dead in a shootout with the police at Diyagama in Kalutara.

He was arrested in the area of Diyagama, Kalutara.

‘Tinker Lasantha’ is also the main suspect in the murder of Amila Prasanna Hettihewa alias ‘Sunshine Sudda’ who was shot dead in Matara in September 03, 2021.

Crossfire ensued when he opened fire at a group of police officers while being escorted to recover hidden weapons.

Two police officers have sustained injuries in the incident, reports revealed.