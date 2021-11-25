Warning to financial institutions from CBSL Governor

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal says he is ready to take action if commercial banks and financial institutions fail to follow instructions given by the Central Bank to provide relief to affected businesses.

He was speaking at a discussion with Minister Prasanna Ranatunga and a group of tourism representatives at the Central Bank Auditorium yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Essential Foods Importers Association states that about 1,200 containers of essential food items are stuck in the Port of Colombo due to the shortage of dollars.

A spokesman said the containers contained a number of essential ingredients, including dhal, potatoes and sugar.

The spokesman said that the relevant authorities have already been informed to provide the necessary dollars to release them.

(Source: Hiru News)