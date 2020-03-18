The Tamil National Alliance has called for the postponement of the April 25 parliamentary election.

A statement issued by TNA spokesman M.A. Sumanthiran notes that the TNA is concerned over the threat posed to the people by the possible spread of the coronavirus.

He says the safety of the public is their paramount concern.

Sumanthiran states that the TNA stands ready to extend support to the Government to prevent the spread of the virus.

Full text of the TNA statement: This statement is being issued consequent to all party leaders of the Tamil National Alliance consulting together:

The Tamil National Alliance is concerned about the threat posed to the people by the possible spread of the COVID19 virus in the country. The safety of the public is our paramount concern. We call on the government to take all steps to prevent the spread of this virus. We will extend our fullest cooperation in this regard. For this reason, and for the reason that all democratic aspects cannot be properly be adhered to in this abnormal situation, we request the postponement of the General Elections due to be held on 25th of April 2020.

(Source: The Island)