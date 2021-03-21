TNA/ITAK not consulted by Experts Committee to draft a new Constitution – Sampanthan

TNA and ITAK Parliamentary Group Leader, R. Sampanthan has raised issue over not being consulted when the President appointed the Experts Committee to Draft a new Constitution, despite the fact that the Tamil National Question being the most important issue to be settled in a new Constitution for the country.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman and Members of the Experts Committee, he draws reference to the TNA/ITAK proposal for a new constitution for Sri Lanka dated December 28, 2020, the two-hour meeting on February 20, 2021 at the Saffron Room, BMICH at the invitation of the Committee and their letter dated February 24, 2021, and adds “we have not had a response to our offer of co-operation in this regard so far”.

“Nevertheless when the Committee invited proposals from the public, we constructively engaged in the process and sent our proposals. Thereafter at the Committee’s invitation, we met you and further elaborated on the necessity to settle the Tamil National Question and our willingness to work with the Committee in identifying those areas of consensus achieved in the last 33 years”, Sampanthan further said.

“As already intimated to you orally and in writing, we are willing to evolve a settlement within the framework of a united, undivided and indivisible country: yet based on the principle of internal self-determination resulting in maximum possible devolution”, he added.

The TNA leader said the letter is a reminder of the offer to co-operate in the noble task of framing a Constitution acceptable to all the peoples of the country.

(Source: The Island)