The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) yesterday expressed its disapproval of the appointment of Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva as the new Army Commander.

Soon after the announcement of the new Army Commander, TNA Media Spokesman M.A.Sumanthiran said the TNA was deeply dismayed by the new appointment because of the allegations Lt. General Silva was facing. “President Maithripala Sirisena’s appointment of Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva, an individual who stands accused of grave crimes, as Army Commander is a serious affront to the Tamil People. We are deeply dismayed by this appointment,” Sumanthiran said in a Twitter message.

(Source: Daily News)