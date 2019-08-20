Non – cabinet Minister Dr. Harsha de Silva says that the Prime Minister said that he would discuss tomorrow with party seniors regarding the request 55 UNP MPs had made.

A letter signed by 55 MPs requesting that the Parliamentary group and the executive committee be called together within seven days for appointing a UNP presidential candidate was handed over to the Prime Minister yesterday.

Expressing his views to media yesterday after the government party group meeting Non-cabinet Minister Dr. Harsha de Silva said further that the Prime Minister had said that discussion about the subject would be held tomorrow.

