The Election Commission (EC) will meet today (20), to take a final decision on holding the Parliamentary Elections, which have been postponed indefinitely after taking the nominations, sources said.

Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Health Officers, Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne, Acting Inspector General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne are also scheduled to hold a discussion with the EC, before making a decision in this connection.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By J.T. de Silva)