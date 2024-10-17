Tourist arrivals surpass 63,000 in early October amid seasonal slowdown

Posted by Editor on October 17, 2024 - 8:40 am

Sri Lanka welcomed 63,491 tourists in the first half of October, continuing a slowdown in arrivals ahead of the winter season, according to data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

From October 7 to 15, the average number of daily arrivals was 4,169, down from the 4,327 average during the first six days of the month. However, this was a slight increase compared to the daily average of 4,071 recorded in September.

Tourist arrivals grew at the slowest pace in September, with a year-on-year growth rate of 9.11%. The average daily arrival rate for the first half of October stood at 4,233.

India remained the largest source of tourists, with 18,078 arrivals during the period, followed by China with 4,504 and the UK with 4,495. Germany, Russia, and Australia ranked fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.

Cumulative tourist arrivals for the year reached 1,548,299. India accounted for the highest number with 304,634 tourists, while the UK was the second-largest source market with 140,959 arrivals, followed by Russia with 130,701.

Historically, Sri Lanka sees a slight increase in tourist numbers in October compared to September. The SLTDA has forecasted 155,070 arrivals for the month.