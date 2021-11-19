Trade Minister predicts food shortage in the country

Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardana says citizens should be prepared to face a food shortage in the future.

Speaking at an opening ceremony yesterday, the Minister said China has the world’s largest population while their food requirements are also high.

The Minister said the Chinese government last week announced that the country must prepare for a world food shortage that stems from the coronavirus.

Minister Gunawardana said Sri Lanka, as a country with a small economy too, is at risk.

Therefore, the Minister said steps must be taken to prevent such a shortage, with food rationing and by being more responsible.

(Source: News Radio)