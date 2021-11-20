Explosion reported at racecourse Colombo 07

An explosion has taken place at the old racecourse building, Colombo 7, Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

Police Spokesman said the blast took place at a restaurant owned by an international fast-food chain, located on the ground floor of the old Race Course building.

It is suspected that the explosion might have been due to a gas leak and the Colombo Municipal Council Fire Brigade and the police took steps to bring the fire under control, the spokesman said.

Two persons who were in the parking lot near the building were injured in the incident.

The Government Analyst is to inspect the site to ascertain the cause of the explosion, he further said.

The final encounter of the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa Trophy Four-Nation Football Tournament was also played at the Racecourse Grounds in Reid Avenue last night.