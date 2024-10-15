Train engine catches fire near Kalutara, disrupting coastal train services

A train running from Kalutara to Maradana caught fire near the Kalutara railway station.

The Sri Lanka Railways Department reported that the train, which started its journey from Kalutara at 7:00 AM today (October 15), caught fire near the station.

The fire broke out in the rear engine of the train, and the firefighting unit of the Kalutara Municipality extinguished it.

The railway department stated that the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and the train service has been canceled.

However, the passengers on the affected train were transported to Maradana by another train.

As a result, there will be slight delays on the coastal route, the department further noted.