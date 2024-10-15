Sri Lanka Election Commission to act against three Presidential Candidates

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has announced plans to take action against three presidential candidates for not submitting their campaign income and expenditure reports, as required by the Election Act.

Chairman R.M.A.L. Rathnayake stated that the Commission has notified the police and will seek advice from the Attorney General to take appropriate action.

The three candidates who failed to submit their reports are Venerable Battaramulle Seelarathana Thero, Sarath Keerthiratne, and Ariyanethiran Pakkiyaselvam.

The deadline for submitting these reports ended at midnight on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

As per Election Expenses Regulation Act, presidential candidates must submit their income and expenditure reports within 21 days of the election results being announced.

Failure to comply can result in fines of up to Rs. 100,000 under the Presidential Election Act of 1981.