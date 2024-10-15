Sandhya Kumuduni Rajapakse appointed as new Government Analyst

Posted by Editor on October 15, 2024 - 11:05 am

The Cabinet of Ministers in Sri Lanka has officially approved the appointment of Mrs. Pathirage Sandhya Kumuduni Rajapakse as the new Government Analyst.

This decision follows the retirement of the previous Government Analyst, Mrs. Deepika Seneviratne, who concluded her tenure on October 11, 2024.

Mrs. Rajapakse, who has been serving as the Assistant Government Analyst, was promoted due to her seniority on the list of special grade officers within the Sri Lanka Scientific Service.

During the Cabinet press conference on October 15, 2024, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Vijitha Herath announced the appointment, which was proposed by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, who also oversees the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils, Local Government, and Labour.