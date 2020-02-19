Retired persons will be able to obtain train tickets free of charge by submitting their National Identity Cards (NICs) to the railway stations.

This scheme will be in effect starting from today (19) following the inauguration that is scheduled to be held at the Fort Railway Station.

The event will take place under the patronage of Transport Service Management Minister Mahinda Amaraweera.

This scheme is jointly led by the Sri Lanka Railways and the Department of Pensions.

(Source: Ada Derana)