Transport minister orders inter-provincial link for vehicle revenue license issuance

Posted by Editor on October 19, 2024 - 10:10 am

Transport Minister Vijitha Herath has instructed officials to link the Western Province with other provinces for the issuance of vehicle revenue licenses.

The Department of Government Information stated that the lack of coordination between provinces in issuing vehicle revenue licenses has been a major issue for the public.

Accordingly, the Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation, Vijitha Herath, has instructed the Governor of the Western Province to take the necessary steps to connect the province with others.

The Department of Government Information further noted that, previously, if a vehicle owned by someone in the Western Province was registered in another province, obtaining a revenue license from that province was a difficult task, requiring significant time, effort, and cost.

This issue prompted the Minister to take action.