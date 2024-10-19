No new import levies on five goods, says Finance Ministry

Posted by Editor on October 19, 2024 - 9:46 am

Sri Lanka’s Finance Ministry has denied reports claiming that the government has introduced new taxes on certain imported goods.

In a recent statement, the Ministry clarified that it has only extended the existing taxes, initially imposed by the previous government.

The Ministry explained that a Gazette notification, first issued on October 14, 2023, expired on October 13, 2024.

A new Gazette, issued on October 14, 2024, has extended these taxes until December 31, 2024.

This extension covers five categories of imported goods.

The government emphasized that no new taxes have been introduced.

A concessionary tax of 25 cents per kilo on Mysore lentils remains unchanged, while the existing rates on four other goods have also been extended.

These measures aim to support the local fishing industry and fruit cultivation, while also addressing foreign exchange concerns.

The Ministry added that, although such notifications typically last for one year, this extension is shorter to allow for a proper review of the current tax system before the end of the year.