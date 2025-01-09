TRCSL to ban unregistered mobile devices to curb illegal imports

Posted by Editor on January 9, 2025 - 9:02 am

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) has announced that the use of unregistered mobile phones and communication devices within Sri Lanka will be prohibited in the future.

The Director General of TRCSL, Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Bandula Herath, stated that this measure aims to curb the illegal importation of communication devices into Sri Lanka.

According to the TRCSL, a special program to address this issue is set to be introduced by the end of this month.

However, Director General Bandula Herath assured that the new program will not affect mobile phones currently in use.

“The public has faced various difficulties and inconveniences due to the purchase and use of unauthorized communication devices that do not meet proper standards. Preventing the sale of such devices to consumers in the country is one of our organization’s main responsibilities. To achieve this, we plan to implement an automated system by the end of this month. The ultimate goal is to stop the illegal importation of mobile phones into the country while ensuring no disruptions to mobile phones currently in use or to foreign nationals using mobile devices in Sri Lanka,” he added.