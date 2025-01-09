New Army Commander meets Defence Secretary in first official visit
Posted by Editor on January 9, 2025 - 8:53 am
The newly appointed Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo, called on the Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd.), at the Defence Ministry in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte, yesterday (January 8).
This meeting marked Lieutenant General Rodrigo’s first official visit to the Defence Secretary since assuming command of the Sri Lanka Army.
The Defence Secretary congratulated Lieutenant General Rodrigo on his appointment and expressed confidence in his leadership to elevate the Sri Lanka Army to greater heights of excellence.
Lieutenant General Rodrigo assumed command of the Sri Lanka Army on December 31, 2024.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka’s 2025 Appropriation Bill to be presented to Parliament today January 9, 2025
- TRCSL to ban unregistered mobile devices to curb illegal imports January 9, 2025
- New Army Commander meets Defence Secretary in first official visit January 9, 2025
- Over 1,000 election candidates face probe for financial report violations January 8, 2025
- Sri Lanka’s Central Bank to focus on stronger crisis recovery in 2025 January 8, 2025