New Army Commander meets Defence Secretary in first official visit

Posted by Editor on January 9, 2025 - 8:53 am

The newly appointed Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo, called on the Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd.), at the Defence Ministry in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte, yesterday (January 8).

This meeting marked Lieutenant General Rodrigo’s first official visit to the Defence Secretary since assuming command of the Sri Lanka Army.

The Defence Secretary congratulated Lieutenant General Rodrigo on his appointment and expressed confidence in his leadership to elevate the Sri Lanka Army to greater heights of excellence.

Lieutenant General Rodrigo assumed command of the Sri Lanka Army on December 31, 2024.