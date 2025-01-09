Sri Lanka’s 2025 Appropriation Bill to be presented to Parliament today

Posted by Editor on January 9, 2025 - 9:57 am

The Appropriation Bill, also known as the budget for the year 2025, is scheduled to be presented to the Parliament of Sri Lanka today (January 9) for its first reading.



The second reading will take place on February 17, 2025, followed by a seven-day debate on the second reading, planned from February 18 to February 25, 2025.

Subsequently, the vote on the second reading of the budget will be held on February 25 at 6:00 PM.

The Committee Stage debate, also known as the Third Reading debate on the Appropriation Bill for 2025, will be held over 19 days, from February 27 to March 21, 2025, with the vote on the third reading scheduled for March 21 at 6:00 PM.